The notion that the Terriers can look back with pride on a special season whatever happens at Wembley tomorrow does not wash with him in the here and now.

The 33-year-old is only interested in winning and not the ‘glad-to-be-here’ talk – and with good reason.

He said: “It does mean nothing. The lads all know that.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg Picture: Simon Hulme

“It is no good working hard all season and the sacrifices you have been doing on your body to get the final hurdle and fall. We know we have got to turn up, roll our sleeves up and make sure every player on the pitch is counted for.”

For Hogg, the trappings of Wembley also count for nothing. It is a football pitch, just the same as the John Smith’s Stadium and with the same dimensions.

He continued: “As big as the game is blown up to be, it’s just another game of football. We’ve played so many this year and have got to roll out again.

“It’s about proving people wrong again. I think there’s a lot more pressure on them (Forest), we have been in the Premier League three or four years ago. They are such a big club and haven’t been in there for such a long time now.

“They are going to be desperate, but I am not going to say we aren’t going to be as desperate as they are.

“We all want to be there. I have had a taste of it and it is special, not just for the players, but the staff and everyone involved. It’s magic.

“On the outside, there’s been a lot of negativity. ‘Any time now, they are going to fall, they are never going to be able to keep it up’..