Even if the Terriers were not to win, results elsewhere on Saturday could see the job done before the trip to Coventry City or the final-day visit of Bristol City. Barnsley can only stay in the division if they win all four of their remaining games, and in-form Reading lose their last three.

But momentum is all important in the play-offs and Corberan is keen to maintain it.

An injury to forward Sorba Thomas in the Easter Monday win at Middlesbrough was a reminder that Corberan might have to play it safe with some of his more beaten-up players, but the performances of Jordan Rhodes and Naby Sarr when they came into the side showed the fringe players will be expected to pull their weight.

Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We need to be focussed just on adding the maximum number of points because we know the more points we add, the more chance we have to finish in a good place in the table,” said Corberan when asked if he felt the job of securing a play-off place was already done.

“That’s going to be our mentality until the last moment of the last game of the season.

“For me the target every time when you are playing football is to always go for the games.”

Third spot will pit Town against the sixth-placed side in the play-offs – the teams in third and fourth will have the second leg of the semi-finals at home.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan pictured on the touchline during the match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thomas will need to be assessed ahead of Friday’s game but given his importance and that he was on crutches with his knee in a brace at full-time, it would seem foolish to risk him. There are hopes Levi Colwill and Danny Ward could be back from the hip and hamstring problems which kept them out at the Riverside but the way goalscorers Sarr and Rhodes played in their places showed others who have not featured much recently they can still do an important job.

“Sarr is a perfect example of a player who for some weeks is out of the team but he didn’t give up at any moment, he was working for himself and to help his team-mates too,” said his coach admiringly. “He was helping the young centre-backs and the other young players we have in the club.