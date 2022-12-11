In Saturday's second half in particular, Huddersfield Town showed the spirit they will need to escape relegation this season. But it only raised questions about whether they have the quality that must come with it.

Sheffield United have it in abundance, which is why jumping to conclusions about the Terriers on the strength of a 1-0 defeat there would be dangerous. The disappointment for the Blades is that whilst they entertained Bramall Lane for 45 minutes, they did not fully make it count on the scoreboard.

All the lovely football they played before half-time amounted to only two shots on target, even if one was a gorgeous goal, made brilliantly by the sparkling Iliman Ndiaye and finished expertly by Billy Sharp, a striker in need of a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all Town were far more positive in the second half, Duane Holmes' shot at Wes Foderingham nine minutes into it was their only effort on target all game. If they manage to stay in the Championship the Blades are trying to get out of this season, do not expect it to be dazzling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four weeks without a competitive match were important for two squads hit hard by injury but for Huddersfield, with a relatively new coach in Mark Fotheringham, time on the training ground should be decisive. The next few weeks will tell us how good a coach he is.

In the first 45 minutes it looked like he forgot to work on attacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the World Cup, the line constantly coming from him was "Just you wait until we get back with all our best players fit."

Come the day ringed in the calendar Matty Pearson and Pat Jones were still out. Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama's are long-term injuries. Finally over his glandular fever, Tino Anjorin injured his ankle on Friday. Etienne Camara has Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOAL: Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp celebrates scoring for the first time this season

Jonathan Hogg and Tyreece Simpson were only fit enough for cameos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is, "Just wait until we get our best players match-fit." Next will be "Just wait for the January transfer window," then deadline day.

Bottom of the Championship, there is only so long they can wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Ward apart, the rest of the Terriers fell back on top of the back five and challenged the hosts to break them down.

GAME-CHANGER: Jonathan Hogg, pictured closing down Sheffield United's Reda Khadra, turned the momentum Huddersfield Town's way

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gave Oliver Norwood space to do what he has been so good at this season, dictating the flow.

Ndiaye, buzzing after his World Cup, laid on dribbles like the one which put Tom Lees and Jack Rudoni on their backsides in the 15th minute, passes like the one he then played through so Sharp could lift the ball over Lee Nicholls for his first goal this season, and even a pass to James McAtee with his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee bubbled with energy and creativity, making all sorts of runs only to find blue-and-white barriers in the way of most of his shots. Only once the Terriers made him go the other way did the energy fizzle out and creativity subside.

A half-time defensive change gave Town much-needed threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIG MOMENT: Sander Berge replaces James McAtee - impressive until Huddersfield made him run towards his own goal - for Sheffield United

Hogg’s first appearance under Fotheringham changed the flow, stopping the Blades' midfield having everything its own way. Suddenly the game was played in both halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Simpson came on for his debut in the 78th minute, having joined injured in the summer, they had a rusty focal point to play off.

"Once they got into our final third we defended the box well but it took the gloss off the performance a little," reflected Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a limit to how pleased you could be about minimising the threat of visitors who have carried very little all season.

So where are these sides for their breaks?

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Oli McBurnie's minutes restricted as he feels his way back after hernia surgery, it was vital Sharp looked sharper.

McAtee and substitute Reda Khadra looked better for time on the training ground and the World Cup seems to have added more fuel than it has taken out of Ndiaye’s tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sander Berge's return was potentially huge and although Ciaran Clark came back from injury before the resumption, the prospect of a run of games as a Blade is huge.

Both sides had more options from the bench and at last Fotheringham could turn around to see players capable of turning a match his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brutal truth, though, is they did not. They need signings.

Both teams will be better for Saturday if they learn its lessons: for the Blades, be ruthless when on top because it will not last forever. For the Terriers, sitting back and hoping will not wash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark; Baldock, Osborn, Norwood, McAtee (Berge 65), Stevens; Ndiaye (McBurnie 80), Sharp (Khadra 80). Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Kesler-Hayden (Simpson 78), Lees, Helik, Boyle, Ruffels (Rhodes 78); Kasumu (Hogg 46), Rudoni; Thomas, Holmes (Diarra 65); Ward. Unused substitutes: Jackson, Bilokapic, Ayina.

Advertisement Hide Ad