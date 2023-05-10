HUDDERSFIELD TOWN take pride of place in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week of 2022-23.

Sheffield United, who have enjoyed a majestic campaign, are not far behind. Six clubs are represented in our XI. Here it is.

Goalkeeper – Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday): Made two fine saves to deny Derby dangerman David McGoldrick in the first half on Sunday and stayed strong in the second to keep a clean sheet.

Defence – Chris Basham (Sheffield United): Strong and typically committed performance at St Andrew's and picked out a beauty of a pass to pick out McBurnie for his goal.

Who joins thses three in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week?

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town): Crowned his player-of-the-season club accolade with a typically imposing performance against Reading. A big player for Neil Warnock.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough): Boro's captain looked the part against a top Championship operator in Gyokeres and a strong runner in Godden. Boro and Coventry meet again in the play-offs.

Alfie Jones (Hull City): Another to take club honours this season and signed off in fitting fashion at Luton.

Wing-backs/midfield – Brad Halliday (Bradford City): Picked a timely juncture to score his first Bantams goal in their tense and high-stakes final-day meeting with Leyton Orient.

James McAtee (Sheffield United): Found the net at Birmingham to seal an excellent second-long stint with the Blades which has been full of quality. Those in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane will be keeping fingers crossed that a loan encore arrives next term.

Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town): A key player in the Warnock tenure completed his duties in fitting fashion against Reading. Another sound display.

Forwards – Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town): His career has been transformed under Warnock. Scored a cracking goal.

Joe Hungbo (Huddersfield Town): Provided the icing to a productive loan stint and fine end to the campaign with a super strike. A full-time return next season maybe?

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Class all season and showed moments of devilment at Birmingham. A player who is simply too good for the Championship now and is destined for a grand stage. Hopefully in United colours.