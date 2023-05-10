All Sections
Huddersfield Town lead line with Sheffield United adding weighty support - The Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN take pride of place in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week of 2022-23.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 10th May 2023, 10:59 BST

Sheffield United, who have enjoyed a majestic campaign, are not far behind. Six clubs are represented in our XI. Here it is.

Goalkeeper – Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday): Made two fine saves to deny Derby dangerman David McGoldrick in the first half on Sunday and stayed strong in the second to keep a clean sheet.

Defence – Chris Basham (Sheffield United): Strong and typically committed performance at St Andrew's and picked out a beauty of a pass to pick out McBurnie for his goal.

Who joins thses three in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week?
Who joins thses three in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week?

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town): Crowned his player-of-the-season club accolade with a typically imposing performance against Reading. A big player for Neil Warnock.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough): Boro's captain looked the part against a top Championship operator in Gyokeres and a strong runner in Godden. Boro and Coventry meet again in the play-offs.

Alfie Jones (Hull City): Another to take club honours this season and signed off in fitting fashion at Luton.

Wing-backs/midfield – Brad Halliday (Bradford City): Picked a timely juncture to score his first Bantams goal in their tense and high-stakes final-day meeting with Leyton Orient.

James McAtee (Sheffield United): Found the net at Birmingham to seal an excellent second-long stint with the Blades which has been full of quality. Those in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane will be keeping fingers crossed that a loan encore arrives next term.

Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town): A key player in the Warnock tenure completed his duties in fitting fashion against Reading. Another sound display.

Forwards – Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town): His career has been transformed under Warnock. Scored a cracking goal.

Joe Hungbo (Huddersfield Town): Provided the icing to a productive loan stint and fine end to the campaign with a super strike. A full-time return next season maybe?

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Class all season and showed moments of devilment at Birmingham. A player who is simply too good for the Championship now and is destined for a grand stage. Hopefully in United colours.

Manager/head coach – Neil Warnock (Huddersfield Town): What more can be said. Came in when handed a near ‘mission impossible’ and, exactly like at Rotherham United back in 2016, masterminded another great escape act.

