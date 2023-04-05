HUDDERSFIELD TOWN take pride of place with three player nominations in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with no less than SEVEN clubs represented.

And who is the boss? Here's the latest XI in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper – Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United): Another clean sheet for one of the most proficient second-tier keepers so far in 2022-23. The 'Viking' was again resolute at Hull and his presence will be fundamental if the Millers are to retain their Championship status.

Defence – Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town): An unlikely goalscoring hero with two close-range strikes as Boro went to pieces in the first half of the second half at the John Smith's Stadium.

Commanding and one of a host of players in blue and white to step up as the visitors were bulldozed in the second 45 minutes.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United): Knocked on wood at Norwich and was a strong force at the back as the Blades secured a keynote win in the context of their season. Closing in now.

Mads Andersen (Barnsley): Like Ahmedhodzic, Barnsley's Great Dane has been wonderfully consistent in 2022-23. Produced another peerless performance at the back as the Reds got back to winning ways against Morecambe. A player who is simply too good for League One.

Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town): Will be remembered for going solo with a brilliant opener 22 seconds into the second half which provided the catalyst for Town's remarkable comeback.

But two key saving blocks in the first half were also important.

Midfield – Alex Gilliead (Bradford City): Followed up his high-energy, non-stop performance against Carlisle with another impressive offering against Grimsby. Scored a well-taken goal as well.

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday): The Owls' best against Lincoln and crowned an influential display by setting up Smith's goal. Wednesday are going to lean on characters like him to get out of their sticky spell and hold their nerve in the promotion stakes.

Weston McKennie (Leeds United): Best performance in a Leeds jersey in a controlled, dominant performance against Forest.

Forwards – Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Like Ahmedhodzic and Andersen, no stranger to this line-up and produced another quality offering on a big day for the Blades. Played his part for the only goal and his sorcery and strength again came to the fore at Carrow Road.

Devante Cole (Barnsley): Enjoying a vibrant renaissance campaign under Michael Duff and was a real leader up top. Hit a double against Morecambe and found the net for the fourth time in five games at Oakwell to take his season's tally to an impressive 14. Has scored 12 goals on home soil this term.

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town): Got a half-time rollicking and turned it out to devastating effect on the restart and scored a brilliant goal to put Town ahead against Boro. A toss-up as to whether Koroma got the nod or the similarly excellent Danny Ward.

