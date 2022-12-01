Huddersfield Town loan midfielder on swapping safety for survival at Harrogate

JOSH AUSTERFIELD has experienced the good and the not so good in his time at Harrogate Town - and it's all part of a key learning curve.

The midfielder, 21, is one of four Huddersfield Town loanees at the League Two club.

They find themselves pitted into something which, given results of late, looks highly to be a fight for Football League survival until the spring for the Sulphurities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's tough, but character-building and the strongest survive and prosper all the same.

Josh Austerfield. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austerfield, in his second spell at Harrogate, said: "It is very different. I have gone from a B team changing room at Huddersfield where you are not playing for very much to a first-team dressing room where every three points is massive. It is kind of what I was looking for.

"You go from somewhere where you are always playing to a first team when you are not necessarily first choice and I had to bide my time at first and I did not play much to begin with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I am a more important part of the team which is what I want, but it is not as easy as people think it is, going into a first-team dressing room.

"In the league, you realise how important every three points is and enjoyment of that winning feeling going into every Sunday morning, there is no better feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, when you lose, you are lucky that there's a game not too far away in a sense."

Austerfield and his team-mates had a hard time last time out when Town were dumped out of the FA Cup by Hartlepool, with Simon Weaver’s side returning to league matters at another struggler in Rochdale on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loanee came off early in the second half and was replaced by defender Rory McArdle, one of several senior Harrogate professionals whose experience is proving invaluable for young professionals such as Austerfield.

He added: "Rory is excellent. I shared a room with him at Forest Green last season and just that night itself was a great experience to learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad