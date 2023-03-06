Huddersfield Town looking at free agent market but Neil Warnock not finding what he wants

Neil Warnock says he is looking at the free agent market to balance up the Huddersfield Town squad, but he is not optimistic of finding anyone.

FRUSTRATIONS: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

The veteran manager is not entirely enamoured with the squad he has inherited, believing it to be unbalanced in places and short of the sort of characters he likes to work with.

But it is a different situation to when he arrived at Cardiff in October 2016 and quickly signed Junior Hoilett, Sol Bamba and Marouane Chamakh.

"I've had a couple of free agents I've spoken to but not in the positions I think we need and it's pointless bringing somebody in for the sake of it," said Warnock.

"Free agents for this time of year, there's reasons why they are free agents at this time of year – in general.

"The lads I signed at Cardiff, I knew them and I think they were waiting for me to get a club. I haven't got anyone like that in the pipeline.

"I have looked and I am looking.

"If I thought somebody could do a job for us from now until the end of the season I would bring them in because we are short in certain areas."

At this stage of his career, 74-year-old Warnock is limiting himself to short bursts to rescue clubs at the end of seasons, denying him the chance to work in the transfer market.

"I'd be better off coming for a transfer window if I can but I've been asked to help people I liked," he said.

"I think, 'I wish I could have come a couple of months earlier' when something like Sorba Thomas happens (being loaned to Blackburn Rovers). I tried to sign him the day Huddersfield did so I know whatever disagreements he had, I could have sorted them.

"Things like that disappoint me and I could have advised on numbers in the squad in particular positions because it is a little bit out of synch but it is what it is now."

The Terriers will be without Jaheim Headley after the left-back picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Coventry City, but they are still to learn the full extent of the issue