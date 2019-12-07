Huddersfield Town looking to strengthen in the January transfer window, says manager Danny Cowley

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has already identified the areas he wants to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Huddersfield were beaten 2-0 by West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Cowley forced into making three changes from the side that lost 5-2 at Bristol City.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.

The Terriers chief also revealed that he only had nine senior players available as Demeaco Duhaney and Josh Koroma were drafted in for their senior debuts.

And Cowley has targeted the areas he wants to bolster next month, hoping to add another left-back and "more competition" in wide areas.

"The group needs balancing. We had 11 right-footers today," said Cowley.

"We have a young left-back in Jaden Brown, who, prior to this season, hasn't played a senior game and he is our only left-back at the club.

Christopher Schindler hooks the ball away. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

"So we definitely need support in that area.

"We would like to add a little bit more competition in wide areas, just to help what we have already got.

"But the most important thing for us is that we want to bring in good people.

"The success that we have enjoyed has been around hard-working, determined and humble people.

"I talk about humility, the willingness to learn and get better and they are the characteristics we look for in players.

"And if you get enough like-minded people in a changing room, then you start winning."

Second-half goals from Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez were enough to help Leeds secure their sixth-straight win.

But Huddersfield gave as good as they got for large parts and were only prevented from finding the net by some wastefulness in front of goal.

Cowley added: "I felt we did well first half, I thought we played with an energy, intensity and a purpose.

"We got right up against a very good Leeds team, we disrupted their rhythm and didn't allow them any fluency.

"We had spells of domination in that opening 45 minutes and we probably needed to find a goal.

"They scored a really good goal with their first shot on target. We will always be critical when we concede goals.

"But sometimes you have to congratulate your opponent, I thought it was a really well-controlled finish.

"We then chased the game which is always going to leave you open."