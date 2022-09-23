The Terriers, Nottingham Forest – the team who beat them in the play-off final – and Millwall had bids for the forward turned down in January. Flemming was a Fortuna Sittard player at the time, but moved to South London for around £2m in the summer.

When they were unable to sign Flemming, the Terriers instead loaned Tino Anjorin from Chelsea. The No 10 joined with a broken metatarsal and by the time he got fit, he struggled to break into the side or produce his best form. Only now, having returned for a second loan, is he starting to show it.

It was their failure to show sufficient "ambition" which caused then-coach Carlos Corberan to leave during pre-season, although Flemming's comments suggest they were at least trying to push the boat out further last season.

HUDDERSFIELD OFFER: Zian Flemming, pictured right in his Fortuna Sittard days

"Many English clubs have come forward and that is a sign that my game fits well here," revealed Flemming.

"Nottingham Forest made an offer, but Huddersfield Town was also concrete in the winter, along with Millwall. I could have also gone to Italy."

The Dutchman scored 27 goals and and made another 11 in 63 appearances for Fortuna Sittard. He scored his first Lions goal in their most recent game, against Blackpool.