Huddersfield Town maintain momentum at Sunderland to give Neil Warnock hope for Championship survival

NEIL WARNOCK insists Huddersfield Town have given themselves a ‘fighting chance’ after picking up another vital point in their bid to beat the drop in the Championship.

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:22 BST

Hosts Sunderland looked to be heading into the play-off places when Joe Gelhardt fired them into the lead shortly before the interval at the Stadium of Light. But Josh Koroma equalised for the Terriers just before the hour mark, and it was the visitors who looked the more likely winners as they spent most of the final half-hour camped in the hosts’ half.

Sunderland 1 Huddersfield Town 1 - Terriers scrap for crucial point in battle fo...

The draw has lifted Huddersfield two points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining and Warnock feels this team now have as good a chance as anyone else down the bottom of retaining their second-tier status.

SCRAP: Sunderland's Trai Hume battles with Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night Picture: Owen Humphreys/PASCRAP: Sunderland's Trai Hume battles with Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
SCRAP: Sunderland's Trai Hume battles with Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
They looked doomed before the 74-year-old was appointed in mid-February, but with two of their remaining matches pitting them against relegation rivals Cardiff and Reading, their fate is in their own hands.

Warnock said: “Five weeks ago, we didn’t have any chance. We’d only picked up six points away, and we had all the top teams to play.

“But it’s amazing what you can do with a group of lads if they start believing in you. They all need telling what to do, but that’s not rocket science, and they’ve really responded.

People like Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma had been bombed out before I came. And yet they’ll probably get contracts now because of me, they’re both doing well.

SURVIVAL HOPES: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock instructs his players against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light Picture: Owen Humphreys/PASURVIVAL HOPES: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock instructs his players against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
SURVIVAL HOPES: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock instructs his players against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
“I don’t know how Ruffels is playing like he is, but it’s nice to see lads like that give everything. And then the fans go home happy.

“We’ve got momentum now, and hopefully we can keep it going. You can see the difference from five weeks ago, we can give anyone a good game now, and I don’t think it matters whether we’re playing at home or away.”

