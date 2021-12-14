Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan feels Josh Koroma is getting back to his best

Josh Koroma: Huddersfield wing-back is rediscovering his best form says Carlos Corberan. (Photo by William Early/Getty Images)

Thomas’s form has tailed off as the nights have closed in, but it should come as no great surprise. The wing-back set such high standards at the start of the season that he followed being named Championship Player of the Month for August with his first Wales caps.

Signed as a forward, he was enjoying more time on the ball from a deeper position to be a key creative force for the Terriers, both in open play and at dead balls.

But it was the first sustained run of Championship games for a 22-year-old signed from Boreham Wood in January, and the pace appears to have caught up with him, with a damaging effect on the team.

Improvement: Carlos Corberan the Huddersfield Town manager. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The good news is that Josh Koroma hit the wall much earlier in the campaign, and now looks as if he might be getting a second wind.

“It was important to see an improvement in Josh against Barnsley,” said Corberan. “The GPS doesn’t show if you’re playing well or you’re playing badly but it can show how much effort you have put in to compete well and help the team and I saw he had recovered some of the values he had in the last year when he was performing really well.

“Thomas has the ability to have an impact but the challenge is to consistently have an impact. This is the challenge every player who plays in a new league has to show.

“In pre-season and at the start of the season he was playing with a lot of self-confidence and a lot of self-demanding and it’s important the players can do this. The self-demanding is the most important because it decides the self-confidence.

“As soon as you have less self-demanding you can perform worse and this affects your level of confidence.

“In the first steps everything’s exciting but it’s normal Sorba Thomas has these moments where he’s not performing at this level because he doesn’t have this experience.