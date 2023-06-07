VETERAN manager Neil Warnock is set for an encore at Huddersfield Town after reportedly agreeing to stay on as manager at the Championship club in 2023-24.

The 74-year-old orchestrated a memorable 'Great Escape' against Championship relegation in the final third of the 2022-23 season and the Daily Mail are reporting that the former Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough chief has been convinced to stay on at the club following a rethink.

Speaking at the end of last season, Warnock ruled out a return to Huddersfield and suggested that full-time management was not for him after his short-term deal ended in remarkable fashion.

This despite Terriers supporters singing "One more year Warnock, one more year" after their 1-0 safety-clinching win over Sheffield United.

Neil Warnock

After talks with Town's new owner Kevin Nagle, the Yorkshire now appears to have been convinced to stay on following a dramatic change of heart.

Warnock, who registered seven wins from 15 matches in charge to guide Town to an 18th-placed finish, was given a guard of honour by players following victory over the Blades.

Speaking about his future afterwards, he stressed that he was not interested in a return to frontline dug-out duties from August to May.

He said: "I couldn't do 10 months of this. I'll be back (somewhere) in February and people'll say, 'Not again!'

"I've really enjoyed it. I didn't want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated, whereas if I do finish now, I've got great memories."

"I'm so exhausted. You only see me laughing and joking and doing pressers and all that, but behind the scenes it's been bloody hard work to please everybody and try and keep the motivation of the fans as well as the players.

"But Ronnie Jepson (his assistant) has been a colossus for me, taken a lot off my mind and my plate. It would have been terrible on Monday if we'd had to get a result after what happened to me with Sheffield United at Wigan.

"As old as I am, it still the same when that whistle goes when you know how much it means.