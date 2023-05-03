When the former marked the veteran's card about Huddersfield Town ahead of taking over in February, it painted a bleak picture.

Fortunately, Warnock went with his gut instincts.

Warnock, whose Terriers side will complete a magnificent Championship survival act with a game to spare if they take a point against one of his former clubs in Sheffield United on Thursday, recalled: "It was the fixtures putting me off. I remember Ron ringing me after watching them at Stoke. He said: 'Are you sure, gaffer?'

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate after the full-time whistle following the win over Cardiff City on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

"He said they weren't very good at Stoke. And the fixtures were horrific. Nine out of the top ten or something.

"It was difficult, but it just shows you what the lads can do. The lads have probably surprised themselves. Sometimes, you do underachieve and just need an arm around you, don't you.

"I brought people like (Josh) Ruffels and Josh Koroma in who have really been told they had no future with their contracts up.

"I think they will both get clubs now after the way they have played."

Town's success has been forged on a strong spine with the likes of Danny Ward, Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni stepping up alongside central defensive duo Tom Lees and Michal Helik.

Warnock, whose side’s 2-1 triumph at Cardiff City means that they are in a healthy position to secure their safety before their final-day encounter with third-from-bottom Reading added: "I thought him (Lees) and Helik were outstanding (at Cardiff), they have been since I have been here.

"Apart from his (Helik's) back pass against Coventry which I remind him every day, I can't think of a mistake. Tom got turned against Blackburn, I think, but other than that they are as good as anything in the league.

"People thought I was joking when I said I wouldn't swap them for Tottenham's, but I wasn't.