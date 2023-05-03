All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
27 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
39 minutes ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
15 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
17 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock followed his gut instincts despite worrying phone call from Ronnie Jepson

LIKE any trusted lieutenant, Ronnie Jepson's opinion is valued greatly by Neil Warnock.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd May 2023, 06:00 BST

When the former marked the veteran's card about Huddersfield Town ahead of taking over in February, it painted a bleak picture.

Fortunately, Warnock went with his gut instincts.

Warnock, whose Terriers side will complete a magnificent Championship survival act with a game to spare if they take a point against one of his former clubs in Sheffield United on Thursday, recalled: "It was the fixtures putting me off. I remember Ron ringing me after watching them at Stoke. He said: 'Are you sure, gaffer?'

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate after the full-time whistle following the win over Cardiff City on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PAHuddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate after the full-time whistle following the win over Cardiff City on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate after the full-time whistle following the win over Cardiff City on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He said they weren't very good at Stoke. And the fixtures were horrific. Nine out of the top ten or something.

"It was difficult, but it just shows you what the lads can do. The lads have probably surprised themselves. Sometimes, you do underachieve and just need an arm around you, don't you.

"I brought people like (Josh) Ruffels and Josh Koroma in who have really been told they had no future with their contracts up.

"I think they will both get clubs now after the way they have played."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town's success has been forged on a strong spine with the likes of Danny Ward, Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni stepping up alongside central defensive duo Tom Lees and Michal Helik.

Warnock, whose side’s 2-1 triumph at Cardiff City means that they are in a healthy position to secure their safety before their final-day encounter with third-from-bottom Reading added: "I thought him (Lees) and Helik were outstanding (at Cardiff), they have been since I have been here.

"Apart from his (Helik's) back pass against Coventry which I remind him every day, I can't think of a mistake. Tom got turned against Blackburn, I think, but other than that they are as good as anything in the league.

"People thought I was joking when I said I wouldn't swap them for Tottenham's, but I wasn't.

"And Matty Pearson can't be far off our top-scorer.."

Related topics:Neil WarnockPeopleTerriersSheffield UnitedTom Lees