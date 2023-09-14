HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has said he has no immediate plans to enter the free agent market - and has scotched any talk of a move for free agent Junior Hoilett.

The winger, 33, who Warnock has previously worked with at Cardiff City, trained at Town last month, but the Terriers chief has confirmed that has purely been done to do the Canadian international a favour while he tries to get himself fixed up with a new club.

Warnock said: "We are alright in that position.

"I let Junior come up and train for a week just to give him a bit of fitness.

Junior Hoilett is a player Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock knows well. Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

"But when you look at what we have in wide areas right and left, I think we are more than comfortable there. That's not the area that we wanted to bring a player in.

"I wouldn't do anything on sympathy or favouritism. He did look sharp, if I am honest, and I'm sure Junior will get a club now that the window is closed.

"Some of these lads will definitely get snapped up but I don't think that's our priority."

On the situation regarding free agents, he continued: "It is still an option but I don't see anyone on the free agents market that I would want to put in before Kian (Harratt) and (Kyle) Hudlin. I don't see the point of that really.