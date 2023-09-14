Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock on whether the Terriers will make a move for ex-Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett and the club's free agent plans
The winger, 33, who Warnock has previously worked with at Cardiff City, trained at Town last month, but the Terriers chief has confirmed that has purely been done to do the Canadian international a favour while he tries to get himself fixed up with a new club.
Warnock said: "We are alright in that position.
"I let Junior come up and train for a week just to give him a bit of fitness.
"But when you look at what we have in wide areas right and left, I think we are more than comfortable there. That's not the area that we wanted to bring a player in.
"I wouldn't do anything on sympathy or favouritism. He did look sharp, if I am honest, and I'm sure Junior will get a club now that the window is closed.
"Some of these lads will definitely get snapped up but I don't think that's our priority."
On the situation regarding free agents, he continued: "It is still an option but I don't see anyone on the free agents market that I would want to put in before Kian (Harratt) and (Kyle) Hudlin. I don't see the point of that really.
"I'm sure I will get phone calls every day about the free market but I don't want to spoil anything. The lads have done really well and deserve to be in and around the first team."