The attack-minded midfielder joined Town on a two-year deal in the summer of 2022, with his contract up in June. The club hold the option of a further year’s extension.

He featured just ten occasions for Town last term, with his final appearance coming in the loss to Wigan on February 2023.

The 27-year-old made his first – and only - appearance under Neil Warnock in the Terriers’ EFL Cup loss to Middlesbrough at the start of the current campaign, coming on as a substitute. He later headed south to Kent.

Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Connor Mahoney, who is coming towards the end of his season-long loan at League Two side Gillingham. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Mahoney has also had a previous spell in Yorkshire at Barnsley and has also played for Millwall, AFC Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

The ex-England under-20 international has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Gills, in the League Two play-off picture this term, scoring six goals.

Mahoney told Kent Online: "I am at Huddersfield at the moment but out of contract next season, so free to do what I want.

"It is something I will probably address in the summer, after the season is finished, spend some time with my family and go from there but I have really enjoyed it here and for me, at the end of the day playing football is the main thing.

"The next step for me would be to continue doing that, wherever that may be.

"I haven’t spoken to them (Huddersfield) since I have been here but they have been great, I just said I wanted to go and play football, just enjoy myself, and get a smile back on my face.

"I am here and a Gills player this season, my main focus is everything Gillingham and then we will address it in the summer.

"I am 27 years of age, I feel I am hitting my prime so for me now it is purely football-related.

"I want to make the most out of the career I do have left and my family have been really supportive.

"I have enjoyed this season. My family have been to games and they have enjoyed it as well. They just want to see me happy on and off the pitch.

"If I am not playing, it’s not great, they just want to see me happy and doing what I love.

"I’ve not got an ego - I just want to play football, I grew up wanting to play football on a Saturday and I had a few years on the bench and not in the squad, mentally it does take a toll on you if you’re not doing what you want to be doing.