Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell has been linked with a move to Championship relegation rivals West Brom after Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham said the player would be free to leave the club next month.

Russell signed for Huddersfield from Chelsea last summer, with the initial plan for the midfielder to feature for the club’s B Team. However, he forced his way into the senior side partway through last campaign and went on to make 17 league appearances in the league and another two in the FA Cup.

He scored two goals in Town’s run to the Championship play-offs, as they beat Luton Town in the semi-finals before narrowly losing the final to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Ahead of Huddersfield’s trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, Fotheringham said Russell would be free to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January after falling down the pecking order under the Scotsman.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Huddersfield Manager Carlos Corberan consoles Jon Russell of Huddersfield following the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He said: "Jon's a good lad, he's just found it hard under me. I gave him a start at Reading and it didn't quite work out. I just feel that with Etienne and (Brahima) Diarra I can't hold him back any longer. They've forced their way into this team.

"I've also got to analyse what happened at the start of the season when there was only one win from 11 or 12 games and now these young players are coming on and impacting games. I just feel I need to keep pushing them. I wish Jon all the best in his career and I hope he finds a really good solution for himself in January."

Reports have claimed Russell could now be on his way to West Brom, reuniting him with Carlos Corberan who was appointed head coach at the Baggies following the sacking of Steve Bruce.