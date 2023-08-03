HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock says that the last thing he will be doing is panicking despite missing out on some targets so far in the summer window - and also being ‘messed on’ by certain individuals in his pursuit of some signings.

It's been a low-key summer window so far for the Terriers, with the club having to adhere to strict financial parameters in 2023-24.

Warnock is keen to bring in another frontline striker and another midfielder to add to his senior options before the window closes on September 1.

But equally, the 74-year-old, who starts the new season at a place he knows well in Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, remains grateful for what he has got - and the return to the fold of the likes of Yuta Nakayama, Sorba Thomas and Lee Nicholls, who only returned to the Town line-up in the last few weeks of 2022-23 after injury.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock, who starts the new season at former club Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Warnock, who agreed early in the summer to stay on for the 2023-24 season to ease the club's transition after being taken over by US businessman Kevin Nagle, said: "They (club hierarchy) have got their hands tied behind their backs with the Financial Fair Play thing.

"It's been difficult to sign players and I have tried to sign a number of players and I have missed out on one or two and I have also had a couple of people 'mess' on me a little bit, which you'd expect in football. Nothing surprises you, really.

"I look at the positive things really. We have more or less three (new) players from last year who weren't really with us; I know the goalie (Nicholls) played the last few games.

"But Yuta is coming back and Sorba and we managed to keep the three (Josh Koroma, Danny Ward and Josh Ruffels) which was very important to me and we have a couple of young lads in (Kyle) Hudlin and (Kian) Harratt who have come through really well.

"There's another couple in the squad who I have been delighted with and if we can keep (Pat) Jones fit and I am having a look at another couple.

"Whilst we have not made many money signings, it doesn't squash my enthusiasm. I am a bit of a realist and know I am probably not going to be looking for my ninth promotion this year, but you never know, anything can happen in football.

"We have a very good 11 who can play against anybody. It's when we get three or four injuries that our problems will come and I have got to get enough in the squad to cover for that. But I am quite optimistic against anybody with my first 11."

Urging fans also need to panic, he continued: "Social media wise, there will be fans who are panicking like hell. But I am not going to read them this year.

"I read them at length last year and after the first two 4-0 defeats it was 'what is an old git like him coming back in for, what are we doing with him.'