Huddersfield Town on the reasons why Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been allowed to return to parent club Aston Villa

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden has re-joined parent club Aston Villa, with the Championship club exercising their option of ending his loan agreement.

Kesler-Hayden made 15 appearances for the Terriers, having joined back in August. The season-long loan deal had an option in January.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented: “With the arrival of Matt Lowton and Ollie Turton nearing a return to full fitness, the right side of defence is an area we’re going to have some real depth in, so this is a decision that has been made with the best intentions for both Kaine and the club in mind.

“Given the situation we find ourselves in, experience is paramount and both Lowton and Turton fit the bill for us perfectly. With the possibility of Sorba Thomas playing wing back and Brodie Spencer deputising if required too, it is one of our strongest parts of the squad at present.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“Kaine has shown real promise in his time with us, especially in the past month or so, and we wish him nothing but the best for the future. A pleasure to be around, he has been a credit to himself and his parent club during his time here and I’d like to thank him for his efforts since joining us. If he continues to apply himself, I’ve no doubt he can go on to have a brilliant career.”

Head coach Mark Fotheringham added: “Kaine is a fantastic boy and has been great to have around the group. His performances in the past month have shown real progression, and that’s brilliant to see for a player of his age.

“We are in a position where we need to strengthen other areas of our squad and utilise our options the best we can. We have a senior member of the squad in Ollie Turton nearing a return, so that allows us to focus on other positions within the team.