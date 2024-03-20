Victory in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at League One bound-Rotherham United - who came into the game on the back of an atrocious nine-man losing run - would have seen the Terriers move out of the bottom three.

Instead, Town had to settle for a point after being reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes with many disgruntled fans voicing their displeasure towards the end at head coach Andre Breitenreiter for not bringing on forwards Danny Ward and Josh Koroma.

The result has raised fears among Town’s fanbase of a return to League One, a level the club last played at in 2011-12.

Huddersfield Town owner/chairman Kevin Nagle (centre), flanked by sporting director Mark Cartwright (left) and chief executive officer Jake Edwards (far right). Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On about the spectre of relegation, Nagle, speaking on his video diary on ‘X’, said: “Candidly, we think about it (only) briefly. But we’ve got fans that are very emotional and keep reminding us.

"We can’t point fingers at people. I think it’s a small group doing that and we see it on social media.

"We’ve got to stick together, whether we’ve made mistakes or not. We’ve got a job to do, eight games to make a difference and get out of the relegation zone.

"But when I see people making comments (like) ‘We’re defeated, we’re going to go down’, I sometimes wonder if those fans are from that place that starts with an L and ends with a D and an S (Leeds)…"

Nagle is also conscious of criticism being aimed at chief executive officer Jake Edwards and sporting director Mark Cartwright, which he says is unfair.

Cartwright has received censure following the club’s recruitment during the winter window.

Nagle continued: “People have been pretty rough on Jake and Mark. Mark has done a great job for us, I don’t care what people say.

"They (fans) haven’t seen all the players we have picked up in our last cycle (winter window).