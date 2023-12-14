HUDDERSFIELD TOWN owner Kevin Nagle has pledged that the club will be ‘strategic, surgical and aggressive’ in their quest to boost their squad in the January transfer window - with their season precariously placed heading into the new year.

The US businessman has endured a testing opening half of the 2023-24 Championship campaign since taking over last summer with Town hovering just above the relegation zone – and potentially facing a second successive survival fight this term.

After making the decision to let Neil Warnock go early in the autumn, Nagle’s replacement Darren Moore has made an underwhelming start to his Town tenure, winning just two matches out of 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Significant injury issues have not helped his cause, alongside deficiencies in the club’s squad.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.

Town’s season reached another low point on Tuesday when they were well beaten 3-1 at home to Preston in front of a sparse crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium, with boos raining down at half-time and full-time after a poor performance and result which left Moore angry afterwards.

Among those disgruntled with events, albeit watching from afar was Nagle, who took to social media to express his dismay and frustration at events, not for the first time this season - and criticise the entertainment value currently on offer.

The Town chief is due to arrive in West Yorkshire early in the new year and has vowed that he will be asking ‘tough questions’ of everyone connected with the club in order to change the narrative of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the start of December, Nagle had previously said he was fully behind Moore and added that the prospect of changing managers again was something that he had not even countenanced and was ‘not even a consideration’.

Posting on X to address unhappy supporters, Nagle said: “I don’t like to communicate when I’m angry/frustrated, but after taking a deep breath I can tell you that not only do I hear you as always, but I share your frustration.

"As I see it, supporters need something to support, and being honest- there’s not much there right now when it comes to results and entertainment on the pitch.

"I am looking forward to arriving on 4 January, and I will be there with boots on the ground the entire month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be there to ask tough questions of EVERYONE, from players to management to executives. And I will answer the tough questions posed my way as well.

"I will be there for the entirety of the transfer window, as we will be strategic, surgical, and aggressive in trying to bring in the talent we need.

"You are the customers, you spend your time and hard earned money to escape from the realities of the world for a few hours a week, and in return you deserve a product worthy of your time and money.

"To be frank, we are not currently holding up our end of the bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not interested in blame, or fault, I’m only interested in identifying and assessing problems, and solving them as quick as possible.

"That doesn’t mean we will always see eye to eye, but I can promise you as you spend your time and money on the club, I will be doing the exact same.