Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle on what Andre Breitenreiter said to him after talks following Championship draw at Rotherham United
Town were reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes against the Millers, whose relegation is expected to be confirmed shortly after the international hiatus, when Sorba Thomas received his marching orders for two bookings.Despite facing a side on an awful nine-match losing league sequence and without a league win since Boxing Day and just three victories to their name this term, Breitenreiter was pragmatic in his use of substitutions.
Forwards Danny Ward and Josh Koroma stayed on the bench, despite the pleas of sections of the big away following, who chanted 'Andre, where's the subs?' towards the end of a tense afternoon which ended 0-0 as the League One-bound Millers took something tangible from a game for the first time since January 20.
Nagle spoke to Breitenreiter, appointed as the club's permanent head coach last month, in a post-match debrief on Sunday - a regular event following games - and despite criticism from fans, the Town owner respected the thoughts of the former Schalke and Hoffenheim chief.Speaking in his latest video diary on 'X', Nagle, whose side currently occupy the final relegation position on goal difference with eight games to go, said: "The bottom line is we’re fierce fans, but I want to make sure that everyone knows that after it’s all over, we decompress a little bit and think about it and are emotional about it.
"Typically, the next day I’ll talk to the manager and I talked to Andre.
"They (discussions) go well. We ask lots of critical questions. I am not going to challenge him specifically. Although, for example, the first question I asked him was ‘do you feel any different in how you managed that game, now that it is 24 hours later?’
"I thought he gave a very, very solid answer and that’s a person who understands the sport. He said: ‘I wouldn’t change anything.’ You have not got to second-guess yourself at that particular point (in the game).
"He is aware that a lot of people asked the question why he did not substitute more people. The bottom line he felt they (Huddersfield) were playing extremely well, which they were and you’ve got to be a little bit more defensive (when it's 10 v 11).
"In my mind, I am more of a risk-taker, but I respect that enormously.
"He sees things that I don’t and he said the players were playing strong and together. We were hoping we could catch a break and score a goal.
"It was an answer that I was very comfortable with. I feel that even though people were very critical, they would be very comfortable with Andre’s answer."