Huddersfield Town player ratings: Fives and sixes abound as charitable Terriers are outclassed by Canaries

Huddersfield Town were swept aside 4-0 by a strong Norwich City side on a wet day in West Yorkshire.

The Terriers had actually started the game well, hitting the post inside the first five minutes, but once again they were architects of their own downfall, giving the Canaries a headstart which meant they could not catch them.

Lee Nicholls – given a difficult backpass by Matty Pearson, he did not deal with it well and set Norwich City on their way 5

Tom Edwards – up against the in-form Jonathan Rowe, he still managed to put one very good ball in 6

Matty Pearson – will feel aggrieved by the penalty but took a risk with his challenge 5

Michal Helik – showed his commitment to the cause with a brilliant tackle to pin Norwich in near their corner flag at 3-0 6

Josh Ruffles – only denied a goal by Angus Gunn's brilliant save, he was celebrating it by then 6

Brahima Diarra – given some rough treatment but he was unable to have much effect 6

BAD DAY: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, prone as Norwich City's Josh Sargent opens the scoring

Jonathan Hogg – his backpass started Town's problems 5

Jack Rudoni – needs to be more ruthless in front of goal 5

Sorba Thomas – some excellent balls in but he lost his cool when the side were 2-0 down 6

Danny Ward – unable to make any headway 5

Josh Koroma – hit the post early on and was a threat but another guilty of not taking his chances 7

Substitutes:

Josh Austerfield (for Thomas, 67) – by the time the subs came on it was damage limitation 5

Delano Burgzorg (for Ward, 67) – ballooned his best chance 5

Pat Jones (for Koroma, 67) – denied by Gunn from a tight angle 5

Ben Jackson (for Rudoni, 78) – N/A

Jaheim Headley (for Diarra, 85) – N/A