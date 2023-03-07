Huddersfield Town player ratings reflect a mixed bag of a night against Bristol City

Huddersfield Town moved off the bottom of the Championship after a much-needed clean sheet at ome to Bristol City.

But they were unable to find the net themselves to claim a vital victory.

The up-and-down night is reflected in the player ratings.

Tomas Vaclik – made some important saves, from Cameron Pring and even Jonathan Hogg on his first outing for Neil Warnock 8

EVERYTHING BUT THE GOAL: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni

Matty Pearson – shared the nerves that were widespread early on in possession but a good shift defensively at right-back 7

Michal Helik – a good recovery from the horrors of the weekend 7

Tom Lees – his usual solid self 6

Josh Ruffels – flirted with a penalty when he challenged Mark Sykes 6

Joseph Hungbo – substituted after a disappointing first half 4

Jonathan Hogg – battled hard in midfield but his passing radar was off at times 6

Jack Rudoni – only his finishing is letting him down – the story of his season 7

Ben Jackson – took some decent set pieces but did not really take his chance in open play 5

Brahima Diarra – the definition of mercurial but he should have had a penalty 6

Danny Ward – understandably subdued after a sixth-minute clattering by Max O'Leary 5

Substitutes:

Martyn Waghorn (for Ward, 46) – his pressing gave Town much-needed intensity and he had a late effort hooked off the line by Andreas Weimann 7

Josh Koroma (for Hungbo, 46) – did well but should have hit the target with a good chance 6