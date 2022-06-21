Midfielder Austerfield, 20, returns for a second spell with Harrogate after spending the second half of last season with Simon Weaver’s squad, where he made 11 appearances in the middle of the park.

He said: “I want to come back and show that I am a better player than before, (but) I loved every minute here last year whether I was playing or not.”

“The gaffer and Thirs (asssitant Paul Thirlwell) believe that I can keep improving on what I showed at the end of the season, they wanted me back and that was a big positive for me.”

Huddersfield Town duo Josh Austerfield (left) and Jaheim Headley (right), who have joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Also 20, Headley joined Huddersfield in 2018 and can play at left-back, midfield or on the wing.

Previously with Millwall's academy, Headley has had previous loan spells at Bradford Park Avenue, Hyde United, Welling United and Yeovil Town during his time at Huddersfield.

On his move to Harrogate, he said: “I’m looking forward to it, I’m really excited to play in this league with this club and can’t wait to see what happens this season.

“Josh had so much good stuff to say about the club, he said it’s a good experience, that changing-room atmosphere is great and the backroom staff and fans are excellent so it’s all positive.”

Questioned on Austerfield and Headley, Manager Weaver added: "Josh’s attitude was absolutely first class and he just got better and better throughout his loan last season. The last five or six weeks he just seemed to go from boy to man and absolutely excelled on the pitch.

“He’s gone away for the summer and got stronger in his physique, he’s over 6ft 1 and a real ball player so it’s a massive result to be able to bring him back in.

“Even good team players should have individual aims and he’ll be looking to be one of the best central midfielders at this level without a doubt next season.

“We watched Jaheim last season and we know his qualities are his strength and his pace. He’s a very dynamic and powerful left back.