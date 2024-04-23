Displaying the mentality and discipline to follow those orders once the action gets under way constitutes something else. Then, it is down to the players.

In that regard, Town erred badly at the worst possible moment in last Saturday’s heavy defeat to Swansea City, a hugely damaging result from a psychological perspective and quite possibly the telling blow of a grim 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts imploded late on en route to a shambolic 4-0 reverse at the John Smith's Stadium.

Dig deep: Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer gets past Swansea's Ronald Pereira Martins on Saturday before it all went wrong. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Huddersfield do have one ‘final chance’ of sorts at home to Birmingham City this coming weekend where they must pick up three points to take their fate to the final weekend.

To do that, their mentality has to be vastly improved from last weekend and they must show the ‘will’ as Breitenreiter puts it, to stick to the game plan.

For the German, his big decision is getting his team selection right for this must-win fixture with Town fighting to avoid a return to League One for the first time since 2011-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breitenreiter, whose second-from-bottom side have won just twice in his 11 outings in charge, said: “We had the quality against Millwall to defend as a team and wait for the chance to score and the quality against Bristol (City) and it would normally be a clean sheet (without the late penalty).

Huddersfield Town manager André Breiternreiter at the final whistle after another defeat. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“The boys have shown they can win games when they are together and stick to the plan and have the will. I cannot explain the will, it is a thing from inside. Then we have to find the right players for the situation now. Some characters maybe feel pressure, some others maybe don’t care because they are thinking of other clubs.

“You never know. I don’t feel this really, but it’s a normal thing when you know about players thinking about the future. It’s our job to find the right line-up.