Nottingham Forest sacked manager Chris Hughton on Thursday after a winless start to their Championship campaign and have put Steven Reid in caretaker charge.

But Reid had been working on Hughton's coaching staff and the group of players available to him is the same, so Huddersfield coach Corberan is not expecting much to be drastically different for a few days' training.

"They have a good squad with plenty of options," said Corberan. "We can't be thinking about their league position (bottom of the Championship).

CONFIDENCE: Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town are in a good vein of form

"We are going to prepare the same because they still have the same squad. I don't know if the coach will keep players in the same positions but at the end of the day it's the same players.

"We know whoever they play with we need to know the level of the opposition and the key is just to know those players, which we do because they're many years in the Championship and we've played them before.

"I think they are going to be a very dangerous team. You see the table but you cannot be thinking they are no good because when you see the squad it's the total opposite.

"They have a group of players that hasn't had a positive result in just seven games but they have a lot of positive options in each position and many players who can win you a game at any moment. They have many players who have proved many times they have the quality to play in the Championship."

On Hughton he said: "When you see a coach sacked you feel a lot of respect for him because he's had a very important career in England. Sometimes as a coach we are part of one dynamic.

"He took Nottingham Forest in a complicated situation (last season) and got them to a safe position so he did a really good job. This year unfortunately for him the season didn't start well.

"In many of the games I watched they had a couple of second-ball opportunities they didn't score and maybe if they had we would be talking about him still being in charge but we know as coaches we suffer the consequences for results.

"It's never nice to see any coach sacked but we understand this is part of our job."

Huddersfield have won four of their last five Championship matches and have no major injury concerns with three players set to be assessed ahead of Friday afternoon's training but Corberan insisting that is routine two days after a game.

Rolando Aarons is back in training after a stomach issue, it is hoped Aaron Rowe will be next week, Ryan Schofield's back will be looked at again to see if he can be on the bench and Pipa and Jordan Rhodes are progressing well after longer-term injuries.

Confidence, then, is high but Corberan says his team cannot only think about themselves.

"As soon you just think about the opponent you have a problem, as soon as you just focus on your you are not going to contemplate the opponent," he warned.

"There's always a balance between the quality of the opponent and the type of actions they're going to produce - they can be good playing short and playing out from the back and we need to know how to play against that but at the same time they have very good attacking players so we need to be focused on defending against them.