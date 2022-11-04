The 27-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Rochdale in the summer. He has found a new home at Ipswich, who sit second in the third tier, three points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Ipswich read: “The goalkeeper's arrival follows an injury picked up by Nick Hayes in an U21s fixture. Youngsters Lewis Ridd and Antoni Bort are also sidelined meaning additional cover is required within the goalkeeping department.

“Joel made 22 appearances for Rochdale last season in League Two, with previous spells at Fleetwood, Shrewsbury, Huddersfield and Oldham. He joins the squad with immediate effect and will likely travel to Bracknell Town with the squad on Monday.”

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Joel Coleman of Rochdale celebrates their side's first goal scored by Jimmy Keohane of Rochdale during the Sky Bet League Two match between Rochdale and Colchester United at Crown Oil Arena on August 27, 2021 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Coleman made his debut with Oldham Athletic in 2013 before joining the Terriers in 2016. He made his debut in December of that year and played in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, keeping a clean sheet.