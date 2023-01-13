HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Mark Fotheringham has confirmed that Matty Pearson is 'pushing' to make his long-awaited first-team return at Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The influential defender has been sidelined all season with a serious foot injury, but is now back in the mix, while another stalwart at the back in Ollie Turton is making better than expected progress from an ankle injury, which has ruled him out since November.

Jonathan Hogg should be in the mix for Saturday's trip to the MKM Stadium after missing the FA Cup tie at Preston after coming off against Luton as a precautionary measure due to calf tightness.

Town's major concern surrounds keeper Lee Nicholls (shoulder) who was replaced by Nicholas Bilokapic at Deepdale.

Matty Pearson. Picture: Getty Images.

Loan returnees Scott High, Josh Koroma and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are back in the Town's squad, but Fotheringham has provided them with some words of advice ahead of the club's seminal second half of the campaign.

Fotheringham said: "The injury situation is looking better. We have Oliver Turton back on the grass and Matty Pearson, who is a fantastic defender, pushing for a start at the weekend and with the guys coming back on loan, we will welcome them back, but they need to understand they have to buy into the culture of what we are doing.

"We have not got a lot of time to waste on doing any more experiments and they have to show a real drive and determination to fight and force themselves into my thinking, moving forward.

"Oli is ahead of schedule. We know what we are getting with these guys and they are both big characters and I am very happy they are coming back into the fold.

"Matty is a leader in everything he does and a very vocal player and we are very happy to have him back. Moving forward, those type of players are going to be invaluable for us.

"Jonathan has trained really well and is a massive part of what we are trying to do. He's captain and a leader and everything he does, he's a massive presence and we're really looking forward to having him back this weekend."

Nicholls's shoulder problem which ensured he was not available last weekend remains an issue that the Terriers could have done, but Fotheringham has stressed the club have faith in Aussie rookie Bilokapic.

That said, if Nicholls's issue persists, then a move to bring in another experienced keeper remains an obvious port of call for Town.

Fotheringham said: "I was going to start Nic regardless as he's done very well and shown he's a very accomplished number two. He's growing as a young man and is a very confident boy and has a very calm and relaxed manner.

"We are assessing Lee's injury with the medical staff at the moment and if it is a bad situation, we just have to accept it and be creative and move forward.

