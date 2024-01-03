Huddersfield Town recall teenager from successful loan spell which saw him wear captain's armband against Rangers

Huddersfield Town have recalled Brodie Spencer from a loan spell with Motherwell, and the 19-year-old right-back is expected to come straight into manager Darren Moore's first-team plans.

The Northern Ireland international made his first five Terriers appearances last season - coming into the side during a November 2022 injury crisis - and played in August's League Cup tie against Middlesbrough in August before being sent out on loan for experience.

He certainly got that, making 18 starts and a substitute's appearances for the Fir Park outfit and even captaining them against Rangers on Christmas Eve.