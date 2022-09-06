With his team trailing 1-0 at Blackpool, Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama shot across the goal-line but with Hawk-Eye’s seven cameras obstructed, its technology failed to see it. Photographic evidence clearly showed the whole of the ball over the line.

Championship and Premier League referees wear watches that alert them when the ball completely crosses the line and because John Busby's did not, no goal was awarded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawk-Eye put the failure - which the League expressed its frustration at on Monday - down to "exceptional" circumstances.

CONTROVERSY: Yuta Nakayama's goal for Huddersfield Town was wrongly disallowed after a failure by the goal-line technology

"Hawk-Eye can confirm that the ball was obscured from the goal-line technology tracking cameras as it moved over the line," the company said on Tuesday.

"The position of the players, the goal post and the goalkeeper impacted the cameras' line of sight to the moving ball and as such, a decision could not be determined by the system. We would like to reassure the football community that this was an exceptional edge-case occurrence, and we will continue to review standard operating procedures with the EFL and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited).

“Hawk-Eye has spoken to both the EFL and Huddersfield Town FC and would like to apologise unreservedly to both."

Hawk-Eye has been used in more than 15,000 matches worldwide since 2012 with great success. It uses seven precisely-located cameras at each end of the pitch (rendering excuses about the position of the goalposts dubious), and the referee's watch is only activated when two or more detect the ball crossing the line.

The previous major error saw Sheffield United denied a goal against Aston Villa when goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball completely over the line in June 2020.