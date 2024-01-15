Huddersfield Town recruit ex-Stoke City, Peterborough United and Wrexham coach as B team boss
Russell was most recently employed by Cheltenham Town, serving as Wade Elliott’s assistant before a brief spell in interim charge following Elliott’s axing. He has now joined Huddersfield, taking the reins of Huddersfield’s second-string side and easing the burden on academy manager Jon Worthington.
The 57-year-old previously held a similar role at Stoke City, leading their under-21 side between 2018 and 2023.
Huddersfield’s sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevin to the club today. Bringing in a full-time B team manager is an important step, as it frees up Jon Worthington to focus on his tasks as academy manager at a vital time of expansion for our youth setup.
“Not only is Kevin a great coach, but he also has a brilliant ability to develop relationships with young players. He’s a lively character and he knows how to relate to individuals to get the best out of them.
“Whilst at Stoke City, he played the pivotal role in developing players such as Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, Tyrese Campbell, and Josh Tymon, alongside many others.
"He’s been so successful in doing that because he has a great understanding of the qualities that senior coaching staff want to see in young players. Alongside Jon, he will help to further the already strong connection between the B team and our first team. I know he will be a great asset to our coaching team moving forward.”