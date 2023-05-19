JOSH RUFFELS is the headline departure announced by Huddersfield Town in the club's retained list.

The left-back will leave the Championship outfit when his current deal expires at the end of next month.

Town have confirmed that they are in discussions with two other off-contract players who played an influential role in their recent 'Great Escape' from relegation in striker Danny Ward and forward/winger Josh Koroma.

Their existing contracts also finish shortly.

Danny Ward.

Meanwhile, Town have also confirmed that keeper Tomas Vaclik, who signed on a short-term deal in January, will also leave the club alongside former Sheffield Wednesday player Florian Kamberi.

The Swiss forward also joined on a short-term contract early in the new year, but featured just twice.

Rolando Aarons also leaves after a forgettable two-and-a-half years in West Yorkshire, which saw him make just 12 appearances, with his last one arriving in December 2021.

He spent last season on loan at SPL side Motherwell, making just three appearances.

Defender Romoney Crichlow - currently on play-off duty with Bradford City at the end of his season-long loan at Valley Parade - will also leave the club at the end of June when his Terriers deal expires.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, midfielder Matty Daly and forward Danny Grant – who both spent the 2022-23 season on loan at League Two side Harrogate Town - are among other players who will also be leaving.

Grant never made a senior appearance for Town.

The presence of Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley as defensive options on the left-hand side of defence alongside Yuta Nakayama - on his way back to fitness following a serious Achilles injury - prompted the decision to part company with Ruffels, 29.

Alongside Ward and Koroma, who were outstanding during the run-in under Neil Warnock, Town are also in discussions with representatives of B team player Luke Daley regarding a new deal.

Town have taken up options to extend the contracts of fellow B teamers Charles Ondo, Ben Midgley and Michael Stone, while under-19 defender Archie Sheppard has been offered a third-year scholarship contract.