Huddersfield Town set to follow up with striker swoop after signing Dutch defender

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are set to follow up the seven-figure signing of Dutch defender Radinio Balker with the addition of striker Rhys Healey.

Balker, a pacey ball-playing central-half, has joined from Dutch outfit FC Groningen.

The 6ft 3in stopper - brought in to add a new dynamic to the Terriers' backline - has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

The fee for Balker is undisclosed, although reports in Holland claim that Town will pay a fee of €1.35 million - £1.2 million.

New Huddersfield Town signing Radinio Balker. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The Terriers are also close to completing the signing of Healey for a reported fee in the region of £2million.

The 29-year-old – who started his professional career at Cardiff City - joined Watford on a free transfer from Toulouse in the summer, signing a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Manchester-born Healey has scored two goals in 13 games this season. He was the Ligue 2 top-scorer with Toulouse in 2021-22.

On the signing of Balker, Town chief Darren Moore said: "He’s got some fantastic attributes for a modern-day defender; he’s very quick and athletic, he can carry and progress the ball up the pitch and, importantly, he seems to love the defensive side of the game too."

Sporting director Mark Cartwright added: "There was considerable competition for his signature, including from clubs in European competition, and so we’re delighted he has chosen to join us.

"Understandably Groningen wanted to keep him, but this opportunity has now arisen as he entered the final 18 months of his contract.”