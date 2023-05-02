All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Rotherham United rewarded in YP's latest Team of the Week

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN take the honours with three nominations in our penultimate Yorkshire Post Team of the Week in 2022-23 - with Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City not far behind with two player votes apiece.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:17 BST

Six teams are nominated and who will be the manager? Here's the line-up.

Goalkeeper – Harry Lewis (Bradford City): Made the difference with three key second-half saves as City held their nerve for a big win at the home of a promotion rival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence – Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday): Made two vital blocks in his first league start since November and looked the part at Shrewsbury - just in time for the play-offs. Commanding.

Most Popular
YOU'RE IN: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (left), Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin and Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow all make this week's White Rose line-up - but who joins them?YOU'RE IN: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (left), Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin and Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow all make this week's White Rose line-up - but who joins them?
YOU'RE IN: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (left), Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin and Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow all make this week's White Rose line-up - but who joins them?

Richard Wood (Rotherham United): The old soldier stood tall in typical fashion as he did his part to lead his beloved Millers to a cherished safety in what is likely to be his swansong after nine fantastic years at the club.

Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City): Provided a huge moment in the context of City's season with a dramatic winner against the Cobblers.

Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town): Mr Consistency under Neil Warnock and was impeccable once again as the Terriers closed in on safety at Cardiff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfield – Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United): Will be remembered in Millers folklore for being the player who ended the frustrating cycle of instant relegations after promotions. Provided the precious moment against Boro.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United): United's Premier League place may be in the bag, but Norwood is not on the beach. Classy performance against Preston.

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town): Another to come to the fore under Neil Warnock. Went close to scoring in the first half and his chasing helped lead to Town's opener and played a part in the second goal. All-action in the Principality.

Forwards – Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Finished off a fine season on home soil with another bewitching and beguiling performance, which saw him find the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Max Watters (Barnsley): Brilliant cameo from the bench saw him score twice at a place he knows well in MK Dons.

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday): Took his season's tally to 19 with a superb treble - his first-ever in the league - as Wednesday secured a welcome morale-boost for the play-offs in Shropshire.

Manager/head coach – Neil Warnock (Huddersfield Town): What more needs to be said? With survival all but assured, the transformation at Huddersfield Town since Warnock’s arrival has been remarkable – even by his own unique standards.

Related topics:Yorkshire Post TeamNeil WarnockMichael IhiekweBarnsley