Six teams are nominated and who will be the manager? Here's the line-up.
Goalkeeper – Harry Lewis (Bradford City): Made the difference with three key second-half saves as City held their nerve for a big win at the home of a promotion rival.
Defence – Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday): Made two vital blocks in his first league start since November and looked the part at Shrewsbury - just in time for the play-offs. Commanding.
Richard Wood (Rotherham United): The old soldier stood tall in typical fashion as he did his part to lead his beloved Millers to a cherished safety in what is likely to be his swansong after nine fantastic years at the club.
Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City): Provided a huge moment in the context of City's season with a dramatic winner against the Cobblers.
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town): Mr Consistency under Neil Warnock and was impeccable once again as the Terriers closed in on safety at Cardiff.
Midfield – Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United): Will be remembered in Millers folklore for being the player who ended the frustrating cycle of instant relegations after promotions. Provided the precious moment against Boro.
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United): United's Premier League place may be in the bag, but Norwood is not on the beach. Classy performance against Preston.
Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town): Another to come to the fore under Neil Warnock. Went close to scoring in the first half and his chasing helped lead to Town's opener and played a part in the second goal. All-action in the Principality.
Forwards – Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Finished off a fine season on home soil with another bewitching and beguiling performance, which saw him find the net.
Max Watters (Barnsley): Brilliant cameo from the bench saw him score twice at a place he knows well in MK Dons.
Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday): Took his season's tally to 19 with a superb treble - his first-ever in the league - as Wednesday secured a welcome morale-boost for the play-offs in Shropshire.
Manager/head coach – Neil Warnock (Huddersfield Town): What more needs to be said? With survival all but assured, the transformation at Huddersfield Town since Warnock’s arrival has been remarkable – even by his own unique standards.