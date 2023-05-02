HUDDERSFIELD TOWN take the honours with three nominations in our penultimate Yorkshire Post Team of the Week in 2022-23 - with Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City not far behind with two player votes apiece.

Six teams are nominated and who will be the manager? Here's the line-up.

Goalkeeper – Harry Lewis (Bradford City): Made the difference with three key second-half saves as City held their nerve for a big win at the home of a promotion rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence – Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday): Made two vital blocks in his first league start since November and looked the part at Shrewsbury - just in time for the play-offs. Commanding.

YOU'RE IN: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (left), Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin and Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow all make this week's White Rose line-up - but who joins them?

Richard Wood (Rotherham United): The old soldier stood tall in typical fashion as he did his part to lead his beloved Millers to a cherished safety in what is likely to be his swansong after nine fantastic years at the club.

Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City): Provided a huge moment in the context of City's season with a dramatic winner against the Cobblers.

Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town): Mr Consistency under Neil Warnock and was impeccable once again as the Terriers closed in on safety at Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield – Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United): Will be remembered in Millers folklore for being the player who ended the frustrating cycle of instant relegations after promotions. Provided the precious moment against Boro.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United): United's Premier League place may be in the bag, but Norwood is not on the beach. Classy performance against Preston.

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town): Another to come to the fore under Neil Warnock. Went close to scoring in the first half and his chasing helped lead to Town's opener and played a part in the second goal. All-action in the Principality.

Forwards – Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Finished off a fine season on home soil with another bewitching and beguiling performance, which saw him find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Watters (Barnsley): Brilliant cameo from the bench saw him score twice at a place he knows well in MK Dons.

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday): Took his season's tally to 19 with a superb treble - his first-ever in the league - as Wednesday secured a welcome morale-boost for the play-offs in Shropshire.