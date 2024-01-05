HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have signed Chelsea central midfielder Alex Matos on loan for the rest of the season.

The Terriers have utilised their long-standing links with the London club, which have previously seen the likes of Levi Colwill, Tino Anjorin, Trevoh Chalobah and Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown head to West Yorkshire.

On the teenager, 19, who joined Chelsea from Norwich City last summer and has made two senior appearances from the bench this term, manager Darren Moore said: “Alex has a fantastic pedigree, exciting career to date and huge hunger and desire to succeed right at the very highest level of the game.

"As his manager, it’s that mentality and application that I find most exciting about him.

New signing Alex Matos, who has joined on loan from Chelsea. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"A little bit different to all of our current options, I’m keen to get working with him straight away to see how his game can complement and enhance not only his teammates in midfield, but the side as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Town are mourning the loss of former midfielder Bobby Hoy, who has died at the age of 73.

Hoy was part of the Terriers’ line-up who were promoted to the top-flight in 1969-70 and would later play for hometown club Halifax Town and York City, among others.

Middlesbrough chief executive Keith Lamb has passed away at the age of 77.

Lamb was an influential figure for just under a quarter of a century at Boro and was one of the first executive appointments made by Steve Gibson and the consortium assembled to save the club from extinction in 1986.Lamb was prominent during the club's rise to the top table of English football in the 1990s, which also saw the Teessiders move from Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium in 1995.

Doncaster Rovers have completed their second signing of the window - bringing in central defender Jay McGrath.

McGrath, 20, son of former Rovers midfielder John, has joined from St Patrick's Athletic - and his arrival follows on from the addition of striker Conor Carty, 21.