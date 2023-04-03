Huddersfield Town starting to believe in miracles as Neil Warnock hammers the bookies

AFTER Huddersfield Town's magnificent 4-2 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, Neil Warnock – as is his wont – let rip in the direction of the bookmakers.

"A bloody insult" said the veteran manager, piqued at the fact that his lowly side were rated at 5/1 at home to beat their high-flying visitors.

Following Saturday's events, you can bet your bottom dollar that Town's survival odds will have been significantly shortened as the prospects of Warnock orchestrating a third 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation at a Yorkshire club increased somewhat.

Gloss on Town's best day of a hitherto troubled season arrived with the news that one of Warnock's former clubs in Cardiff City – a relegation rival – had lost late on in their South Wales derby with Swansea City.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock and Matty Pearson after the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.

The upshot is that third-from-bottom Town are level on points with Cardiff, the side just out of the relegation zone. The Bluebirds have a game in hand – although the Terriers head to the Principality in their final away game of the season on April 29.

Two of Warnock's old teams in Rotherham United, who drew at Hull City, and a free-falling QPR are also within striking distance.

Warnock, reflecting upon beating another of his past employers in Boro as Town won successive games for the first time since Christmas, said: "We'll only stay up off our own results, nobody else's.

"We got six points against both Millwall and Middlesbrough and that's football, that's the Championship. You can't predict anything. We can't worry about anyone else.

"It’d be the biggest miracle ever. When you look at the fixtures, nobody has had tougher ones than us and we’ve them to come – Watford away, Blackburn and we've had a few as well – Burnley and Coventry."

One of the most head-turning Championship results of 2022-23 saw Town rally from an interval deficit to lead 4-1 after netting four times in a remarkable 21-minute burst.

Warnock added: "It is probably as good a result as I have ever had in my career, given the opponent.

