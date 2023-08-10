NEIL WARNOCK has seen enough of Kyle Hudlin and Kian Harratt to suggest that they can both become 'important parts' of the Huddersfield Town squad going forward.

Much has been made – and will continue to be – about Town's need for a fresh senior striking option or two – but Warnock is also aware of what he has got in the building as back-up options in Hudlin and Harratt.

Their goal-scoring contributions represented the main positive aspects in the ten-man Terriers' EFL Cup elimination at the hands of Warnock's former club Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

In his first home start, Harratt, 21, found the net – for the first time in a senior game at the John Smith's Stadium.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Huddersfield Town’s Kian Harratt - seen scoring at Watford last season - impressed on Tuesday night against Middlesbrough Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Meanwhile, giant forward Hudlin, 23, scored his first senior goal for the club late on.

Warnock said: "He (Hudlin) has not been out of place. His agent DJ Campbell used to play for me.

"He was telling me what he thought and I said: 'I am sorry DJ, I just don't see it, but I'll tell you what, I will take him to Cornwall with me and have a look at him.' He's surprised me no end.

"He's better than you think in every aspect of the game and he's one of the best finishers at the club, believe it or not.

PROMISING: Kyle Hudlin - pictured during his time at Solihull Moors - impressed against Middlesbrough in Tuesday night's defeat. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

"With nine subs, you put him on for half-an hour and he's a handful.

"Those two (Hudlin and Harratt) have done really well and hopefully in the next few weeks, they can go on and become important parts of this squad.

"Hudlin and Kian are not going anywhere and there's quite a few now who are more in my thoughts than they were. I think that's good for me.

"Now I am not looking at the bench thinking 'I can only put those three on'. They are giving me options.

"Even young (Josh) Austerfield handled himself well in that situation (against Middlesbrough) and I thought he was decent in there.

"It was a really good lesson for them (after Jaheim Headley's early dismissal).