It was alleged that the forward had breached FA Rule E8.1 by placing 484 bets on football matches between June 20 2020 and June 3, 2023, and he subsequently admitted to this charge.

The Pontefract-born forward is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, which has required surgery. He picked up the issue in the home draw with Southampton in late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last August, Harratt signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him at Town until the summer of 2026.

Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt, who has spent previous loan spells at Bradford City and Harrogate Town. Picture: PA

The 21-year-old, who spent a loan spell at Bradford City last term and has also spent a temporary stint earlier in his career at Harrogate Town, impressed towards the tail end of last season under Neil Warnock.

He scored his first competitive home goal in the recent EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough, having netted in last season's fine victory at Watford in the club's 'Great Escape' from relegation.

Harratt returned to the Terriers early from his loan spell at Bradford City in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came shortly after he appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.

The trio committed the daytime poaching offences in East Yorkshire.