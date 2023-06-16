Ward’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of June and the 32-year-old had been in discussions with the club regarding fresh terms.

The Bradford-born player joined Huddersfield for a second spell in the summer of 2020 following the expiration of his contract with Cardiff City. He had a previous four-year stint with the Terriers between 2011-15, having also played in Yorkshire for Rotherham United.

Ward was a key part in the club’s ‘Great Escape’ from Championship relegation in the final third of the 2022-23 campaign and struck the safety-clinching goal against Sheffield United on May 4.

Danny Ward. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

He also netted a vital strike in the win at Millwall on March 18, which proved the catalyst to the Terriers’ impressive act of escapology.

Boss Neil Warnock had made no secret of his desire to retain the experienced Yorkshireman, who worked with the Town chief at previous club Cardiff.

Warnock commented: "I’m delighted that Danny has signed this extension to his contract.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with him, we have a great relationship together and I know he’ll continue to give everything next season as we try and climb higher up the table.