Huddersfield Town summer signing in high demand, ex-Swansea City man could seal £8m move

The eagerly anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off will see the Terriers look to continue their push towards the play-offs, and cut down the four point gap currently separating them from the top seven.
Speaking ahead of the crunch clash against the Sky Blues, Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan paid tribute to midfielder Lewis O'Brien for responding to a poor performance against Middlesbrough with a much improved performance against Barnsley last weekend, and said: “From the last game, he was not happy with his performance. And I like to say that when a player is not happy with his performance, they show the reaction that they showed (on Saturday).
Maybe in the first half the other day, we did not see the normal level of O'Brien as he always has the habit of playing the level of the game he did (on Saturday).
“He is one player who is very special in the team and is one player who deserves everything he has achieved in football as he makes everything to achieve everything( in football).”
Discussing the game, he added: “The small details make a difference in this Championship when you play against any opponent.
“We had the small details to help us to score one goal more and the small details that don't allow to go 1-1 at half-time. As soon as you don't manage the small details well, you are going to lose possibilities to achieve the result you want to achieve.”
