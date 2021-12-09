Huddersfield Town summer signing in high demand, ex-Swansea City man could seal £8m move

The eagerly anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off will see the Terriers look to continue their push towards the play-offs, and cut down the four point gap currently separating them from the top seven.

Speaking ahead of the crunch clash against the Sky Blues, Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan paid tribute to midfielder Lewis O'Brien for responding to a poor performance against Middlesbrough with a much improved performance against Barnsley last weekend, and said: “From the last game, he was not happy with his performance. And I like to say that when a player is not happy with his performance, they show the reaction that they showed (on Saturday).

Maybe in the first half the other day, we did not see the normal level of O'Brien as he always has the habit of playing the level of the game he did (on Saturday).

“He is one player who is very special in the team and is one player who deserves everything he has achieved in football as he makes everything to achieve everything( in football).”

Discussing the game, he added: “The small details make a difference in this Championship when you play against any opponent.

“We had the small details to help us to score one goal more and the small details that don't allow to go 1-1 at half-time. As soon as you don't manage the small details well, you are going to lose possibilities to achieve the result you want to achieve.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's enthralling dose of second-tier action begins.

1. Baggies urged to bring back Gayle Ex-footballer Paul Robinson has urged West Brom to re-sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United next month. He shone with the Baggies on loan before, scoring 24 goals and making eight assists in the 2018/19 Championship campaign. (Football Insider) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

2. Race for Carvalho heats up Football heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are all believed to be monitoring Fulham ace Fabio Carvalho, as the youngster's future at Craven Cottage remains uncertain. His contract expires at the end of the season. (Goal) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Championship-linked defender could stay in Scotland The likes of Bristol City and Swansea could be set to miss out on Hearts defender Craig Halkett, who is said to be in negotiations over extending his deal at Tynecastle. He's made 21 appearances for his side so far this season, scoring one goal. (Football Scotland) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Ismael wants new signings to speak English West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has insisted that speaking English will be a prerequisite for any January signings, to ensure new players can bed straight into the side and understand what is required of them. The Baggies are currently third in the Championship, seven points off leaders Fulham. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales