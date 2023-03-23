Huddersfield Town takeover latest: Dean Hoyle agrees to sell club to American investment group

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that they have exchanged contracts with a North American group ahead of the sale of the Championship club, subject to EFL ratification.

The Terriers have been the subject of takeover speculation in recent weeks amid rumoured interest from rival Dutch and American groups.

A club statement confirmed that Dean Hoyle has purchased the shares of Phil Hodgkinson, who he sold 75 per cent of the club to back in 2019.

Hodgkinson has not been involved at the club since his unrelated businesses went into administration in November 2021.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hoyle will write off around £40m that he is owed by the club under the terms of the deal to ensure that relegation-threatened Town don’t enter administration and are handed an automatic 12-point deduction, with the businessman and life-long Terriers fan to continue funding the club until the end of the season while the takeover is finalised.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield Town can today (23 March 2023) issue an update on the club’s ownership.

“We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has today completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75% shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy. As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100% of the shares in the football club.

“Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100% shareholding in Huddersfield Town. Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures.

"We will give more information to supporters as soon as these procedures have been completed.