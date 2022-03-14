Taking a point at the Hawthorns to go second in the Championship for the few hours before Bournemouth beat Derby County should have been cause for celebration given the gulf in finance and even ability between the clubs but Huddersfield looked to be cruising to victory after two poacher’s goals for Danny Ward.

Then, in the 83rd minute, Sorba Thomas won the ball in the penalty area but was penalised because his boot was so high near the ducking head of Alex Mowatt. A minute after Karlan Grant tucked the penalty away, Andy Carroll headed an equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant hit the crossbar in stoppage time, but Carroll headed off the line from Tino Anjorin.

“The team is frustrated,” reflected coach Corberan. “On Saturday we talked with them at the training ground to analyse things, to reinforce the things we did well and to know how small details can change a game.

“Sometimes you play very well for 80 minutes and when you have a defensive mistake you can say we should have avoided this situation.

“You can say the full-backs shouldn’t attack as much because it exposes you to the counter-attack but the defence was in control.

“If Sorba was in that situation again he 100 per cent wouldn’t put his leg up there because now he knows the consequence but he was winning the ball.

“After the penalty it’s important to keep the personality and we did but we lost the ball in a way we usually don’t, they put in a cross and scored.

“There is not much space for learning.