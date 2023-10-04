HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have thrown their full support behind Birmingham City in their investigations after Blues midfielder and former Terriers player Juninho Bacuna was allegedly racially abused by a Birmingham City supporter in Tuesday night's Championship game at St Andrew's.

The incident was reported by Bacuna and substitute Tom Edwards to referee Sam Allison.

Play stopped in the second half when Allison made his way over to the dugouts to speak with Blues head coach John Eustace and Huddersfield counterpart Darren Moore. Bacuna was also called over by Allison.

A Blues statement read: "The club can confirm that during the second-half of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship game against Huddersfield Town at St. Andrew’s, Juninho Bacuna reported an incident of racism to the referee.

Birmingham City midfielder and former Huddersfield Town player Juninho Bacuna. Picture: Getty Images

"In response, Sam Allison paused the game, speaking to both the head coach, John Eustace and the visiting manager Darren Moore before restarting play.

"This will be included in the official’s match report and the club will assist the FA, the EFL and the authorities accordingly.

Moore said: "It's a shame that it's going to cloud the game tonight, because from Birmingham's point of view it's a good three points for them, but the incident is going to overshadow it.

"The referee stopped the game, called both managers over, said there was an incident in the corner from a home spectator directed at the home player and though the home player didn't want to report it, our player Tom Edwards heard it. Both players heard it clearly and it's gone on report.

"They've got video evidence and we will let the footballing authorities, referee and match officials get to the conclusion with it.

"It's not something we condone in the game, but it's still there and we show our support."

Blues chief Eustace commented: "I believe that Bacuna was racially abused by one of our fans which is obviously disgusting.

"It's not something that we expect in society, let alone football. Birmingham is very proud of how diverse we are as a club and a city and there is certainly nowhere near any room for that at all.

"It's very disappointing. They have reported it, it's bang out of order."

On their official 'X' account, Huddersfield tweeted: "#htafc will provide Birmingham City our full support in their investigation and we are proud that Tom Edwards supported Juninho Bacuna in reporting the matter to the referee.