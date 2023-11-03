Huddersfield Town to assess key forward in mixed injury news ahead of Watford's visit

Huddersfield Town are monitoring forward Delano Burgzorg ahead of Saturday's visit of Watford, but welcome David Kasumu and Josh Ruffels back into the fold.

Injuries are biting the Terriers squad hard at the moment, making Jonathan Hogg's suspension for five yellow cards an even bigger blow, so fans could have done without seeing Burgzorg's well-strapped knee on Instagram this week.

Manager Darren Moore downplayed the problem but conceded his on-loan striker's involvement on Saturday is not yet certain.

Kasumu could fill in for Hogg, but Moore will have to assess if he is ready to start a game having only played in three games this season and none since September 20.

INJURY CONCERN: Huddersfield Town forward Delano Burgzorg

"It's really pleasing that we've had David Kasumu and Josh Ruffels back in training this week," said Moore. "It's a wonderful added boost to have them back in this week.

"Jack Rudoni and Josh Koroma are still out. Jack will be out for a bit more time and hopefully Josh Koroma not too much more.

"Delano's just had a knock and players these days display a lot on the internet. We're monitoring him at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogg's absence not only leaves a hole in midfield but also means others will have to step up to compensate for his leadership.

"We knew Hoggy would be suspended if he got a booking last week and it's part and parcel of the game," said Moore. "It's up to someone to step up and grab the bull by the horns. He's a team leader and a good captain on and off the pitch, so not having him will be a blow, but it's up to someone to step in and grab the opportunity.