O'Brien has started every Championship game since the 5-1 thrashing by Fulham in mid-August and had been a substitute in every cup tie since until he missed the Terriers' FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest after taking a kick below the knee in the previous game.

It is not clear yet even to coach Carlos Corberan if he will feature at the Hawthorns.

FITNESS TEST: Lewis O'Brien will be put through his paces on Thursday

"We expect to have O'Brien in training today and depending on how he trains, he will be an option so let's see how the training goes," said Corberan before Thursday's session.

"We need to wait to see if he can complete the training or not today. He's worked with the medical staff and let's see if he's in condition to be available. Everything will depend on what happens today.

"(Levi) Colwill is going to train and he trained yesterday (Wednesday) so he's going to be one of the available options. (Josh) Koroma will train today so let's see how he comes back and how he feels."

If Huddersfield are stronger in terms of bodies than when they played at the City Ground on Monday, Corberan says they will have to raise their game following the 2-1 defeat. The Terriers have been under-estimated all season but as they stubbornly refuse to drop out of the play-off places, opponents are starting to wake up to their qualities.

"The other day it was clear at Nottingham Forest how opponents are going to play against us," said the coach. "I was watching the challenges they were winning, the speed they were using and you can see how motivated teams are going to be against you because when they see the position of Huddersfield and the dynamic Huddersfield have, they know they have to play their best to compete against us.