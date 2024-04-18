Leading 1-0 deep into stoppage-time at Ashton Gate and on course for a precious three points in their Championship survival fight, a massive moment in the context of Town’s season arrived when referee Rebecca Welch pointed to the spot in the tenth minute of added-on time to penalise Oliver Turton for a perceived deliberate handball.

Replays showed the dubious merit of the decision, which saw the ball accidentally hit the shoulder of the defender, who made no clear movement towards the ball and turned away from it.

Salt was rubbed into the wounds as ex-Terriers striker Nakhi Wells netted from the spot to deny Town two points in a relegation fight which is likely to be decided by fine margins. It ensured they remained in the drop zone, instead of out of it with three games to go in an ultra-tense survival battle.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Breitenreiter, whose side are one point behind fourth-from-bottom Birmingham City ahead of Saturday’s home encounter with Swansea City, said: “We showed a very brave performance at Bristol and the team played very well.

"Of course, we were penalised with the wrong penalty decision. I got the information this week that they told us the decision was wrong.

"No apology, but that the decision was wrong. It was also not the first time that we were robbed of two more points like in other games before.

"But the whole team, club and the supporters draw motivation from injustice and so do I.

"We want to show everyone who doesn’t want to see us in the Championship that my team has found its feet and we have to speak about positive things, for sure.

"We have played really well in the last few games. Maybe it was not reflected in points and we still have to get the quality on the pitch to be able to win close games for ninety minutes.

"But we have been playing well, which was also evident in the ‘win’ at Bristol.

"We have to take motivation and positive things from the decisions we cannot change. But it has cost us many points.”

Town report no fresh injury issues ahead of the game with the Swans.