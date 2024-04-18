Huddersfield Town told by referees body that penalty decision at Bristol City was 'wrong' as Andre Breitenreiter tries to 'draw motivation from injustice'

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Andre Breitenreiter has revealed that the club have been contacted by PGMOL (Professional Game Management Officials Limited) to inform them the decision to award a hugely controversial penalty to last weekend’s opponents Bristol City was ‘wrong’.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST

Leading 1-0 deep into stoppage-time at Ashton Gate and on course for a precious three points in their Championship survival fight, a massive moment in the context of Town’s season arrived when referee Rebecca Welch pointed to the spot in the tenth minute of added-on time to penalise Oliver Turton for a perceived deliberate handball.

Replays showed the dubious merit of the decision, which saw the ball accidentally hit the shoulder of the defender, who made no clear movement towards the ball and turned away from it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Salt was rubbed into the wounds as ex-Terriers striker Nakhi Wells netted from the spot to deny Town two points in a relegation fight which is likely to be decided by fine margins. It ensured they remained in the drop zone, instead of out of it with three games to go in an ultra-tense survival battle.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHuddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Breitenreiter, whose side are one point behind fourth-from-bottom Birmingham City ahead of Saturday’s home encounter with Swansea City, said: “We showed a very brave performance at Bristol and the team played very well.

"Of course, we were penalised with the wrong penalty decision. I got the information this week that they told us the decision was wrong.

"No apology, but that the decision was wrong. It was also not the first time that we were robbed of two more points like in other games before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But the whole team, club and the supporters draw motivation from injustice and so do I.

"We want to show everyone who doesn’t want to see us in the Championship that my team has found its feet and we have to speak about positive things, for sure.

"We have played really well in the last few games. Maybe it was not reflected in points and we still have to get the quality on the pitch to be able to win close games for ninety minutes.

"But we have been playing well, which was also evident in the ‘win’ at Bristol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to take motivation and positive things from the decisions we cannot change. But it has cost us many points.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Town report no fresh injury issues ahead of the game with the Swans.

A week on Saturday, the Terriers entertain relegation rivals Birmingham in a monumental relegation six-pointer before ending the season at promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on May 4.

Related topics:Bristol CityBristolAshton Gate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.