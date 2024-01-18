HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have raided the continent to complete the signing of pacey ball-playing central defender Radinio Balker from Dutch outfit FC Groningen.

The 6ft 3in stopper - brought in to add a new dynamic to the Terriers' backline - has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

The fee for Balker is undisclosed, although reports in Holland claim that Town will pay a fee of €1.35 million - £1.2 million - for the centre-half.

The 25-year-old is the club's third incoming arrival of the January transfer window, following on from the additions of Chelsea midfield loanee Alex Matos and Serbian forward Bojan Radulović, who has joined from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki on a full-time basis.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Radinio Balker. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Town are also being heavily linked with a move for Watford striker Rhys Healey, as they bid to consolidate in the second tier after dropping too close to the Championship relegation positions for comfort in recent months.

Town chief Darren Moore, whose side visit Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, said: "He’s got some fantastic attributes for a modern-day defender; he’s very quick and athletic, he can carry and progress the ball up the pitch and, importantly, he seems to love the defensive side of the game too.

"He’s also a potent threat at attacking set pieces, and you can never have too many of those."

Sporting director Mark Cartwright added: "We’ve watched Radinio for some time and a lot of work has gone into making this move happen.

"There was considerable competition for his signature, including from clubs in European competition, and so we’re delighted he has chosen to join us.

"Understandably Groningen wanted to keep him, but this opportunity has now arisen as he entered the final 18 months of his contract.