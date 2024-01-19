Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Championship side Terriers land Watford striker - after previous interest last summer

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed their second seven-figure incoming deal in less than 24 hours after sealing the signing of Watford striker Rhys Healey.

The Manchester-born forward, 29, has penned a contract until June 2026 and his arrival follows on from the capture of Dutch centre-half Radinio Balker.

Healey has joined for an undisclosed fee, with some reports suggesting that the package is in the region of £2m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is the club's fourth incoming arrival of the January transfer window, following on from the additions of Balker, Chelsea midfield loanee Alex Matos and Serbian forward Bojan Radulović, who has joined from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Huddersfield Town signing Rhys Healey. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The Mancunian started his professional career at Cardiff City and went onto make his mark during a three-year spell in France at Toulouse before moving back to the second-tier last summer to join Watford.

Healey netted 34 league goals in his first two seasons at Toulouse to help his side gain promotion to Ligue 1 and was named in the Ligue 2 Team of the Year in 2022-23 after plundering 20 league goals.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "We’ve followed Rhys for a long period and had a strong interest in bringing him to the club this summer, so we have worked very hard all this month to convince Watford to allow him to join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been very clear in our desire to add quality strikers to our squad this month and Rhys is a proven goalscorer. He’s very keen to show what he can do in a Huddersfield Town shirt and every reference we’ve got on him from his previous clubs has been glowing."

Manager Darren Moore added: "I really like what Rhys brings to the teams he plays for.

"He’s a natural goalscorer; he finds ways to score all different types of goals, and has done at every level throughout his career.

"He’s also a tireless worker and a clever player. As a defender myself in my playing days, he would be the kind of player that is a real pain to play against!