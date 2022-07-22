The 20-year-old has joined for a season-long loan with Town utilising their contacts at Stamford Bridge to enable the Poole-born player to head back to the club.

Anjorin returned from the Blues' pre-season training camp in the USA to complete the transfer, with Town confident that they will see the best out of the England under-20 international, who was in the final stages of recovery from a broken metatarsal when he joined Huddersfield in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Anjorin, who made eight substitute appearances last term for Town, scoring one goal, Bromby said: “We had to be patient as he went away with Chelsea’s first Team, but when the opportunity presented itself, we didn’t hesitate.

Tino Anjorin. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"Tino had lots of options, but it speaks volumes for the work of our staff that he knew this was where he wanted to come.

"Tino is up there with most 20-year-olds in the country in terms of talent. He was unlucky last season with the injury he sustained, but our coaches saw more than enough in their work with him to push hard for his return for the coming season.

“I would like to thank Neil Bath, Carlo Cudicini, and everyone at Chelsea for allowing Tino to return to us. We’ve got a great relationship formed over an extended period now.

"They’re happy to trust us with their young, talented players, and I believe we’ve repaid that in how we’ve helped their development.

Head coach Danny Schofield added: "I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group today, as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch.

"He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season, and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch. In particular, I thought his performance at Coventry City as a second half substitute was outstanding.