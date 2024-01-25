Ahead of the loan switch being concluded, Town first took up an extra year’s option in the contract of Ayina, which means he is now contracted at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The Frenchman, 20 - who spent a profitable spell on loan in the second half of last season at Dundee United - has made four first-team appearances for the Terriers in 2023-24.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "Loick has real potential and has shown that already, but to truly learn his trade he needs to be playing consistently, and that’s unlikely to happen for him here at present with the other options we have available to us in the same position.

Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina, who has linked up with SPL side Ross County on loan for the rest of the season. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"As we have just seen with Brodie Spencer, these opportunities can be the perfect platform for a player on the brink of our first team to gain the necessary experience before returning to us ready to play at that level, which is a challenge that Loick is aware of.

"Taking the option on his contract for another season, he is a player that we believe can grow and improve, and we look forward to seeing how he fares with Ross County at a crucial stage in their season. Having done well in Scotland last season, his task is to now build on that experience."

Manager Darren Moore added: “I’ve enjoyed working with and getting to know Loick, and love the passion and enthusiasm he has for defending - that type of positivity and attitude toward hard work is a credit to him, and something we know he’ll continue with Ross County.

